SANFORD — James Lee Street, Jr., 55, of Sanford, took his flight to be with the Lord Monday evening, Aug. 7, 2023, at Central Carolina Hospital.
Mr. Street was born July 25, 1968, to James L. Street, Sr. and Frances Carolyn McNeill, at UNC Hospital.
In his early years, James attended Warren Williams, W.B. Wicker, West Lee Middle and Lee Senior High School, from which he graduated as a student bus driver, holding his CDL’s at age 17.
By age 18, Mr. Street married the love of his life, LaKimbrelle Headen. To this union were born three beautiful children.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Randy Street.
James will truly be missed by all, but those closest shall cherish the memories greater, Lakimbrelle, Zack (James III) and Quantico of the home; daughters, Tiara White (Kentrelle) of Sanford, Xi’ana Waiters (Adrian) of Chatham County; mother, Carolyn Street; sister, Linda Street-Scott; sister-in-law, Princess Darden (Shelton) of Norfolk, Virginia; nephews, Michael (Godson), Eric, Liam and Kevon; nieces, Teneisha, Brandy, Caylin, Kenzlei, Chanaya and JaKiaya. Popi will also be greatly missed by his beautiful, five grandchildren, Kengston, Kenyon, Kennedy, Kentrelle and Sinara, along with loving family and thoughtful friends.
A viewing is noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 15 at Knotts Funeral Home in Sanford. The funeral home requests all visitors to please wear a face covering. A funeral service is noon Wednesday, August 16th at the Church of God of Prophecy in Sanford.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
