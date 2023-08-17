CAMERON — Janice Hall Fawcett, 86, of Cameron, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 12.

Born in Lee County, on Aug. 25, 1936, she was the daughter of Ernest and Myrtle Joyner Hall. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Fawcett, Sr., her son, Gerald Fawcett, grandson, Shannon Fawcett, brothers, Harold Hall, Joseph Hall, Glenn Hall and Julian Hall and sister, Elsie Tucker.