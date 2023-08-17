CAMERON — Janice Hall Fawcett, 86, of Cameron, passed peacefully, surrounded by her family on Saturday, Aug. 12.
Born in Lee County, on Aug. 25, 1936, she was the daughter of Ernest and Myrtle Joyner Hall. In addition to her parents, Janice was preceded in death by her husband, Edward W. Fawcett, Sr., her son, Gerald Fawcett, grandson, Shannon Fawcett, brothers, Harold Hall, Joseph Hall, Glenn Hall and Julian Hall and sister, Elsie Tucker.
Janice is survived by her daughter, Darlene Grainger, husband, Harold, son, Edward Fawcett, Jr., wife, Jane Rae and her sister, Faye Sineath.
She is also survived by her grandchildren, Chad Grainger (Rachel), Melissa Burgess (Preston), Stephanie Nelson (Jason), Heather Fawcett (Brian Reed), Travis Fawcett (Staci), Justin Fawcett amd Nicholas Fawcett and her great grandchildren, Shelby, Gracie, Chase, Paisley, Maverick, Paxson, Seth, Wesley, Marley, Hailey, Emeri and Madison, also several nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 19 at Miller-Boles Funeral Home, 1150 Fire Tower Rd., Sanford from 8:30 a.m.-9 a.m..
A graveside service will follow at 9:30 a.m. at the Lemon Springs UMC Cemetery, 6850 Lemon Springs Rd., Sanford, NC 27332.
Services are entrusted to Miller — Boles Funeral Home.
