WHISPERING PINES — Jarriet Heath Rice, 81, of Whispering Pines, passed away at First Health Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst on Aug. 16, 2023.
Mr. Rice was born in Carthage to John Heath Rice and Prestell Gillis Rice. He graduated from Cameron High School (now Cameron Elementary) and attended East Carolina University for a year before joining the U.S. Army. Once he was discharged, Mr. Rice worked briefly for the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad. After five years, he began a new career with the Western Electric telephone company. Mr. Rice also worked as an engineer with AT&T, Lucent Technologies and Lucent-Alcatel before retiring at the age of seventy.
Mr. Rice was a member of the Hamlet Lodge of Freemasons (York Rite). He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his spare time and he traveled frequently to Florida, Hawaii and Alaska with family and friends.
Mr. Rice is survived by his wife of 58 years, Carol Rawl Rice and his son, Jarriet Rice, Jr., both of Whispering Pines; his daughter, Angela Rice Jones (Michael) of Pinehurst; his granddaughter, Kathryn Oakley (Brandon) and his grandson, Michael Jones, Jr. (Aryeannah), both of Carthage; his three sisters: Linda Hamann of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Di’Anne Lewis of Raleigh and Elaine Graves (James) of Carthage and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 23 at White Hill Presbyterian Church with The Revs. Jean Sparks and Wendell McGee officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff members at First Health Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst for both their exceptional care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to White Hill Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 5258, Sanford, NC 27331.
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home of Sanford assisted with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.