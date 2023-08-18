WHISPERING PINES — Jarriet Heath Rice, 81, of Whispering Pines, passed away at First Health Hospice and Palliative Care in Pinehurst on Aug. 16, 2023.

Mr. Rice was born in Carthage to John Heath Rice and Prestell Gillis Rice. He graduated from Cameron High School (now Cameron Elementary) and attended East Carolina University for a year before joining the U.S. Army. Once he was discharged, Mr. Rice worked briefly for the Seaboard Coast Line Railroad. After five years, he began a new career with the Western Electric telephone company. Mr. Rice also worked as an engineer with AT&T, Lucent Technologies and Lucent-Alcatel before retiring at the age of seventy.