SANFORD — Jeffrey Mark Hansen, 71, of Sanford, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in May.
Jeffrey was born in New Jersey on Nov. 9, 1951, to Chester and Margaret Hansen. He moved to North Carolina with his family as a young teenager. His vocation and first love were motorcycles. He was a master mechanic, he put his skills to work maintaining, building and restoring them for close to 30 years. He possessed the talent of listening to an engine and being able to tell you what was wrong with it. In his younger years, Jeff was also an avid motorcycle racer. Many young people were also instructed by him on motorcycle and four-wheeler safety. Before coming to work for Honda-Suzuki of Sanford.
Jeff was employed at Chatlee Boat and Marine where he made some lasting friendships with the Yow family. He left there somewhere around 1998. At the time of his accident, he was still employed at Honda-Suzuki, after 25 years, still working part-time. He made a lot of friends while there, which included employees and customers. His lifelong friend was Lynn Barker. They spend many years together at work, attending motorcycle events, trips to the mountains and just hanging out together with Lynn, wife Carol and their two sons. Jeff met his soulmate Judy Overby in 1982. They spent 38 years together, spending time bird watching in the mountains, coast and everywhere in between. Judy was a wonderful photographer and Jeff supported her talent by taking her on many bird-watching expeditions. As Judy’s health declined, Jeff was a wonderful caregiver. He lost his precious Judy in 2020.
Jeff was a wonderful stepfather to Mark and Amy. His hobbies included building and flying gasoline powered model airplanes. The main interest he pursued for years was collecting arrowheads, he would look for hours and accumulated a very impressive collection. He was very proud to show off not only the collection, but the knowledge he gained in researching them. All who knew Jeff will remember him as funny, lovable and caring. He loved to talk and sing along to his Neal Young songs!
Jeff was predeceased in death by his father, Chester Hansen, mother, Margaret Hansen, and life partner, Judy Overby. He is survived by his Aunt Hennie of New Jersey; stepson, Mark Overby (Ellen) of Durham; stepdaughter, Amy Overby Wilkerson (David) of Wake Forest; sisters: Eloise Brown (William) of Lillington; Corrie Heller (Larry) Zion of Crossroads, Virginia and Marcy Wood (Randy) of Sanford. sister-in-law, Joan Frazier (Phil) of Sanford, along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Jeff was a member of the Buckhorn Methodist Church in the Corinth Community. A celebration of life is planned for early September.
Donations may be sent to Buckhorn Methodist Church, c/o: Joan Frazier, 670 Buckhorn Rd., Moncure, NC 27559.
A special thanks to the doctors and nurses who cared for Jeff at UNC Hospital for almost six weeks following his accident. The compassion you demonstrated was truly appreciated.
Arrangements are being handled by the Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.
