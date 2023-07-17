SANFORD — Jeffrey Mark Hansen, 71, of Sanford, passed away on Monday, July 10, 2023, after sustaining a traumatic brain injury in May.

Jeffrey was born in New Jersey on Nov. 9, 1951, to Chester and Margaret Hansen. He moved to North Carolina with his family as a young teenager. His vocation and first love were motorcycles. He was a master mechanic, he put his skills to work maintaining, building and restoring them for close to 30 years. He possessed the talent of listening to an engine and being able to tell you what was wrong with it. In his younger years, Jeff was also an avid motorcycle racer. Many young people were also instructed by him on motorcycle and four-wheeler safety. Before coming to work for Honda-Suzuki of Sanford.