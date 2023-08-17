BURLINGTON — Jennifer Ann Cameron Dowdy, 53, of Burlington, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at her home.
Our dearest Jennifer “Jenn” Ann was born April 19, 1970, in Chapel Hill, to Phyllis and Mack Cameron. Jennifer went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 10, 2023, at the age of 53.
Raised in Pittsboro, Jennifer graduated from Northwood High School in 1988. She was a die-hard fan of the Wolfpack (North Carolina State University), which made for some pretty interesting conversations over holiday and second Sunday dinners.
Jennifer will be remembered as a loving, devoted, loyal wife, daughter, mother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend. An official member of Hamlet Chapel CME church, Jennifer loved Jesus and never missed an opportunity to remind her children, nieces and nephews to say their prayers.
Jennifer is survived by her mother, Phyllis Cameron Rhone; father, Mack Cameron; high-school sweetheart and husband of 23 years, Donovan Dowdy; children, Gloria “Muff” Cameron McCullough (Bobby), Christina Cameron, Donovan “Alex” Dowdy II, Cortney Dowdy, Bradley Dowdy and Alaysia Wright; grandmother, Mildred Perry; brother and sisters, Andrea Perry Wiley (Jeremiah), Mack Cameron (Lajaynes “Lala”), Stacie Cameron, Angela Cole (Michael), Lonnette Renee Rhone and Cathy Rhone Snipes (LaPerry); thirteen grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, friends and her very loved family-in-love.
A celebration of life is 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18 at the Hamlet Chapel CME Church, 2855 Hamlet Chapel Church Rd. in Pittsboro.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro.
