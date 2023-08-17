BURLINGTON — Jennifer Ann Cameron Dowdy, 53, of Burlington, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at her home.

Our dearest Jennifer “Jenn” Ann was born April 19, 1970, in Chapel Hill, to Phyllis and Mack Cameron. Jennifer went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 10, 2023, at the age of 53.