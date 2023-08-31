SANFORD — Jennifer Lynn Cashwell Petree, 54, of Sanford, passed away on Monday, Aug. 28, 2023.
Mrs. Petree was born in Lee County on Dec. 6, 1968 to Jimmy Carrol Cashwell and Janet Gregson Cashwell. She worked at Pentair making swimming pool pumps.
Jennifer is survived by her father Jimmy Carrol Cashwell of Sanford; husband, Teddy Petree of the home; a son, Jordan Petree of Broadway and a brother, Jeffrey Cashwell of Boone.
The memorial service will be held at the chapel of Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home on at 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. The family will receive friends from 1:30 p.m. until the funeral hour. The Rev. Derrick Howard will officiate the service.
Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home of Sanford assisted with arrangements.
Online condolences may be made at www.bridgescameronfuneralhome.com.
