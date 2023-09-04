SANFORD — A memorial service for Jennifer Lynn Cashwell Petree, 54, of Sanford, who died Aug. 28, was Sunday in the chapel of Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home with The Rev. Derrick Howard officiating.
Arrangements by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home.
