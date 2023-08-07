SANFORD — Jeremy William Miller, 47, passed away on August 4, 2023 at the Hospice House in West End.
He was born on Oct. 18, 1975 to James William Miller Jr. and Claudia Lynn Smith.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Miller, Jr.; pops, James Lawrence Smith; brother in law, James Allen Robinson and nephew, James Michael Robinson.
In addition to his wife, Jennifer Elliott Miller, Jeremy is survived by his son, Dannion Hollar and daughter, Jewel Castonguay; mother, Claudia Smith; mother-in-law, Jean Elliott; father-in-law, Gerald Elliott “Elyse”; brothers Joseph Miller and Jonathan “Megan” Smith; sisters, Ashley Robinson and Angela “Matthew” Taylor; sisters-in-law, Rebecca Elliott “Thom” and Melissa Elliott; step sister, Samantha Miller; nieces, Abbie Taylor, Emily Robinson and Alexia and Hannah Jones.
His hobbies included spending time with his Corgis, Kimber and Dexter, tinkering in his man cave and doing home improvements around his home. He also enjoyed playing with his guitars from his father, and spending time with family and friends.
Jeremy was a very caring and compassionate human being. If you needed help, he was there. He was a man who loved playing with children, especially his little buddy, Dougie. Jeremy was known by his nieces for his meatballs and candy stash.
A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 11 at the Miller-Boles Funeral Home in Sanford with visitation following until 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Jeremy’s name may be made to the charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be made at www.millerboles.com.
Services entrusted to Miller-Boles Funeral Home of Sanford.
