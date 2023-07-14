SANFORD — Jesse Deametric Daniels, 42, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
SANFORD — Jesse Deametric Daniels, 42, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Jesse Deametric Daniels, known by most as “Ramrod,” was born on June 5, 1981 to Bonnie Faye Jones and Jesse “Pete” Tucker.
Jesse was an amazing son, a great father, a loving brother and a beloved uncle.
He attended Lee County Schools and he graduated from the United States Truck Driving School. At the time of his death, he was employed at Tyson Foods. Jesse was loved by many. He had a huge heart and would help anyone in need. He kept everyone laughing and always had a smirk on his face.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Bonnie Williams and Jesse and Inez Tucker.
He leaves to cherish his memories, two children, Zariah Daniels and Devon Daniels; one goddaughter, Davionna Morrison; sisters, Yvonne Daniels and Jessica Wilkerson; brothers, Clifton Daniels, James Daniels and Chad Ross (Rochelle); special friend, Whittney Harrington; special cousin, Fredrick Avon Spinks and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
RamRod will forever be remembered and always loved.
A viewing is noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 18 at the Works For Christ Christian Center, 1395 Fire Tower Rd., Sanford. A funeral service is 1 p.m., also at the Works For Christ Christian Center.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Sanford.
