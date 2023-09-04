SANFORD — Jessie Mae Blackmon Jamerson, 74, of Sanford, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.

Mrs. Jamerson was born in Harnett County, a daughter of Edward Blackmon and Stella Ammons Blackmon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Calvin Jamerson, Sr. and siblings, Johnny Ray Blackmon, Bobby Blackmon, Mary Stone and Evelyn Oldham.