SANFORD — Jessie Mae Blackmon Jamerson, 74, of Sanford, passed away Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
Mrs. Jamerson was born in Harnett County, a daughter of Edward Blackmon and Stella Ammons Blackmon. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Calvin Jamerson, Sr. and siblings, Johnny Ray Blackmon, Bobby Blackmon, Mary Stone and Evelyn Oldham.
Mrs. Jamerson is survived by her daughters, Karen Renee Jamerson and Jessie Lynn Jamerson; son, Floyd Calvin Jamerson, Jr (Crystal); grandchildren, Brandon Scott Jamerson (Megan), Jordan Chase Jamerson, Dustin Charles Jamerson and Sabrina Jessalynn Jamerson; great grandchildren, Connor Michael Jamerson, Dakota William Jamerson, Seth Leland Barnette, Autumn Belle Barnette and Jacie Lynn Watson; siblings, Beulah Stone (Buster), Jimmy Blackmon (Bonnie) and Kenny Blackmon (Kathy) and her beloved cat, “Little A”.
A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5 at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Lee Memory Gardens. The family will greet friends from 1 until 3 p.m. Tuesday before the funeral at the funeral home.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
