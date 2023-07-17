PITTSBORO — Jimmie Lewis Eaves, 70, of Pittsboro, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.

Jimmy Lewis Eaves, was the first born child to William W. Eaves and Pauline A. Eaves. He departed this life on July 10, 2023, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. God touched our beloved Jimmy’s soul rescuing him from labor to reward.