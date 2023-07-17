PITTSBORO — Jimmie Lewis Eaves, 70, of Pittsboro, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill.
Jimmy Lewis Eaves, was the first born child to William W. Eaves and Pauline A. Eaves. He departed this life on July 10, 2023, at UNC Hospital in Chapel Hill. God touched our beloved Jimmy’s soul rescuing him from labor to reward.
Jimmy was to led to church by his late grandmother, Lubie S. Eaves. He later joined and became a member of Alston Chapel United Holy Church in Pittsboro.
He leaves to cherish his memory: a loving wife, Debra of the home; a beloved son, Andre Eaves of Siler City, whom he shared with his former wife, Gail S. Eaves; his loving mother, Pauline A. Eaves; his siblings, Paul W. Eaves (Rose) and Patricia A. Eaves; siblings, Paul W. Eaves (Rose) and Patricia A. Eaves, both of Pittsboro; aunts, Elnora Smith-Burgess of New York, New York and Barbara Eaves of Pittsboro; uncle, Alton Alston, Jr. of Durham; brother-in- law, Lawrence M. Melville of Morrisville; two nephews; Terron Melville of Morrisville and Jacobi Eaves of Atlanta, Georgia; a niece, Michelle Melville of Morrisville and a host of relatives and friends.
A funeral service was Sunday at Alston Chapel United Holy Church in Pittsboro. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro.
