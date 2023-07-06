CAMERON — John David Grishaw, 73, of Cameron, died Wednesday (07/05/23) at his home, with his family by his side.
A service will be held at a later date.
Updated: July 7, 2023 @ 5:52 pm
Online condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.
