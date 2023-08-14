SANFORD — John Edward Snyder, Sr., 62, of Sanford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Plattsburgh, New York on Nov. 27, 1960 to Leonard Roderick Snyder and Margaret Elizabeth Sharlan Snyder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Snyder, Jr.; brothers, Karl Snyder and Daryl Snyder and sister, Sharon Snyder Agnew.