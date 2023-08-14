SANFORD — John Edward Snyder, Sr., 62, of Sanford, passed away Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Plattsburgh, New York on Nov. 27, 1960 to Leonard Roderick Snyder and Margaret Elizabeth Sharlan Snyder. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, John Snyder, Jr.; brothers, Karl Snyder and Daryl Snyder and sister, Sharon Snyder Agnew.
John is survived by his wife of 24 years, Rebecca “Becky” Holland Snyder; daughter, Melissa Snyder (Brandi); son, Leonard Snyder (Markie); sister, Brenda Snyder Morrow (Donnie) of West Chazy, New York; brother, Curtis Snyder of Plattsburgh, New York; seven grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
John served our country in the United States Army. He worked as a long-haul truck driver and drove through 48 States and Canada. He and his wife Becky enjoyed touring all over the country and visiting special landmarks. He was extremely funny and witty and enjoyed a good laugh. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church.
The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17 at New Hope Baptist Church with Pastor Wade Allen and Dan Olah officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Zion Christian Church cemetery. There will be no formal visitation but you are welcome to visit Becky at the home.
The family wants to thank the following folks for their loving care; Carolina Dialysis, Liberty Home Care & Hospice, Shipman’s Home Care and New Hope Baptist Church.
