ACWORTH, GA — John Edward Thomas, 92, of Acworth, Georgia, passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on July 12, 2023.

John was born on April 20, 1931, in Sanford to John Edward and Decie Ellen Thomas, the seventh of ten siblings. He married his high school sweetheart, Thelma Phillips, on Aug. 5, 1951. The two were within months of their 70th anniversary when Thelma passed away in April 2021. John served four years in the Air Force, one in Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1955. He attended NC State University on the GI Bill and graduated with high honors, completing the requirements for a Bachelor of Science in Textiles in three years.