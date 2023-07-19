ACWORTH, GA — John Edward Thomas, 92, of Acworth, Georgia, passed peacefully into the presence of Jesus on July 12, 2023.
John was born on April 20, 1931, in Sanford to John Edward and Decie Ellen Thomas, the seventh of ten siblings. He married his high school sweetheart, Thelma Phillips, on Aug. 5, 1951. The two were within months of their 70th anniversary when Thelma passed away in April 2021. John served four years in the Air Force, one in Korea, and was honorably discharged in 1955. He attended NC State University on the GI Bill and graduated with high honors, completing the requirements for a Bachelor of Science in Textiles in three years.
In March 1958, a month after graduating, John began his 33-year career with DuPont in their Textile Fibers Department. He started as a foreman trainee in the physical testing lab at the Dacron® plant in Kinston, North Carolina, and ended as a Technical Marketing Manager in Charlotte, North Carolina. In between, John spent 21 years in Wilmington, Delaware and two in Buenos Aires, Argentina. John was an avid golfer and he loved to travel. That combination led to him playing courses around the world, including Spain, South America, Australia and New Zealand.
John was also a voracious reader, partial to spy novels and war-time accounts. Despite his serious exterior, John had a warm and generous heart, especially regarding his family. He was a diligent provider who also believed in the importance of vacations and education. He treated his family to numerous trips to North Myrtle Beach and contributed towards his granddaughters’ college educations.
John is survived by his daughter, Patsy Kuipers, granddaughters, Mary Kuipers David (Justin) and Jessie Kuipers, great-grandchildren, Joshua, Lyla and Emma David, sister, Margie Murchison and many nieces and nephews. Though our hearts are heavy, we rejoice in knowing he is reunited with his beloved Thelma.
A funeral service will be held at Gulf Presbyterian Church on Wednesday, July 26 at 2 p.m., with burial to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Smile Train or The Salvation Army.
Carmichael Funeral Home in Marietta, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements, www.carmichaelcares.com, (770) 424-4924.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.