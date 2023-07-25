SANFORD — John Floyd Bridges, 96, of the Deep River Community, passed away peacefully Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home.
He was born in Lee County on May 30, 1927 to Mont Bridges and Zephia Ann Johnson Bridges. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Matthews Bridges; grandson, Jonathan Thomas Bridges and brothers, Allen Ray Bridges and Ralph Leo Bridges.
John’s hobbies were his work. He owned and operated John Bridges Electrical Company for over 45 years alongside his son, Rick.
He was long time member of the Sanford Lions Club and enjoyed eating and socializing, almost every day, at Fat Juniors Grill. He attended Buffalo Presbyterian Church with his wife, Geraldine, until her death. He later joined his home-church, Flat Springs Baptist Church and was an active member until his health declined. John was an avid walker and walked many a mile at First Baptist and Flat Spring Baptist. He loved his family and community and will be missed by so many that knew and loved him.
He is survived by his son, Richard “Ricky” Avril Bridges (Cathy); grandchildren Jessica Anne Bridges Whitaker (Jarrett), Jamie Lynne Bridges McElreath (Thadd); and great-grandchildren, Thomas Austin Whitaker, Caitlyn MaryAnne Bridges, Jude Avril McElreath, Meryl Annie McElreath, Abigail Jane Whitaker and Paisley Elizabeth Bridges.
A funeral service will be held Thursday, July 27 at 2:00 p.m. at Flat Springs Baptist Church with Dr. Gary McCollough and Pastor Thadd McElreath officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the church fellowship hall following the service and other times at the family home.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Amedisys Hospice, 220 New Fidelity Court, Garner, NC 27529 or Flat Springs Baptist Church, 4148 Deep River Road, Sanford, NC 27330.
The family wants to give a special thanks to Steven, Tabitha and Jim with Amedisys Hospice for their loving care, positive attitude and support to all our family members.
Arrangements are by Bridges-Cameron Funeral Home in Sanford.
