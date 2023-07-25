SANFORD — John Floyd Bridges, 96, of the Deep River Community, passed away peacefully Monday, July 24, 2023 at his home.

He was born in Lee County on May 30, 1927 to Mont Bridges and Zephia Ann Johnson Bridges. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Geraldine Matthews Bridges; grandson, Jonathan Thomas Bridges and brothers, Allen Ray Bridges and Ralph Leo Bridges.