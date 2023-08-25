SANFORD — John Joseph McMullan, 89, of Sanford, passed away on Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023 at Westfield Rehabilitation & Health Center.
Known by “Jack”, he was born on Oct. 27, 1933 in Scranton, Pennsylvania to John Joseph McMullan, Sr. and Mary Margaret McDade.
In addition to his parents, Jack was preceded in death by his first wife, Marilyn Fleming; brother, Robert McMullan; daughter, Gail McMullan and sons, John Paul McMullan and Tommy Kyle McMullan; brother-in-law, George Knowles and nephew, John Christopher Tullar.
Jack is survived by his wife, Sharon Fitzsimons McMullan, son, Brian McMullan (Mia) and daughters, Maureen Vernon and Amy Hill (Steve); grandchildren, Brittany and Grant McMullan; Susan Vernon, Patricia Oswald (Kevin) and Rebecca Vernon, Nicolas, Jeffrey and Jesse Paolino; Ranae, Garrett and Maggie Jean Carlson and great-grandchildren, Addison, Logan and Riley Oswald and Cory, Samantha and Max Bugg; sisters, Jeanne Knowles and Anne Tullar; sister-in-law, Kay McMullan and brothers-in-law, Robert (Mary Jane) and Kevin (Linda) Fitzsimons and several dear nieces and nephews.
Jack retired from TeleCheck, a financial services company in Houston, Texas, where he was a corporate trainer. He truly enjoyed his work and many of his colleagues, who became close friends. Jack enjoyed golf and watching college and pro football as well as traveling and visiting museums. His most favorite pastime was spending time with family and friends. He was a member of St. Stephen Catholic Church in Sanford.
The family would like to thank Westfield Rehabilitation and Health Center for their kindness and excellent care of Jack.
A memorial service will take place at noon on Saturday, Sept. 16 at St. Stephen Catholic Church, 901 N. Franklin Dr., Sanford.
