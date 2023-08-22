OCALA, FLA. — John Lemuel Mann, 89, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on May 7, 2023.
John was born in Jonesboro on April 25, 1934. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann (Kelly) Mann, parents, Hammett Glasgow and Lizzie Lee (Todd) Mann; brother, Charles Lee Mann and and son, David Lemuel Mann.
John is survived by his loving companion, Peggy Banks of Wildwood, Florida; son, Mark Mann McLean, Virginia; daughter, Lisa Crupi (Joseph) of Randolph, New Jersey; sister, Margaret (Mann) Cox of Sanford, seven grandchildren; two great-grandchildren and and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at Jonesboro United Methodist Church on Saturday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. with a visitation reception to follow.
Services were held on May 12, 2023 at Banks-Page-Theus Funeral Home in Wildwood, Florida.
John will be laid to rest on a future date at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington D.C.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a charity of your choice.
