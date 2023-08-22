OCALA, FLA. — John Lemuel Mann, 89, of Ocala, Florida, passed away on May 7, 2023.

John was born in Jonesboro on April 25, 1934. He was preceded in death by his wife, Ruth Ann (Kelly) Mann, parents, Hammett Glasgow and Lizzie Lee (Todd) Mann; brother, Charles Lee Mann and and son, David Lemuel Mann.