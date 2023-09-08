SANFORD — John Sid Thompson, 86, of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023, at his home.
A viewing is Monday, Sept. 11 from 1 to 5 p.m. at Knotts Funeral Home, 719 Wall St., Sanford. The funeral home requests everyone to please wear a face covering. A funeral service is 1 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12 at New Zion Baptist Church, 3324 Truelove St., Sanford. Burial follows at New Zion Missionary Baptist Church / Jonesboro Cemetery.
