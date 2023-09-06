LILLINGTON — Johnathan “John” Otis Patterson, 48, of Lillington, died Tuesday, (09/05/23) at his home, surrounded by his family.
The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 6th at Spring Hill United Methodist Church in Lillington and other times at the home. A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7 at the church with The Rev. Dr. Bobby Rackley and Pastor Amanda Rackley officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
