BROADWAY — Johnny Burke Kelly, 79, of Broadway, died Tuesday (08/01/23).
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 4th at 10:00 a.m. at Rogers Pickard Funeral home.
Updated: August 4, 2023 @ 6:48 am
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
