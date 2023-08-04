SANFORD — Johnny Burke Kelly, 79, of Broadway, passed away Tuesday (08/01/23).
A memorial service was held at Holly Springs Baptist Church on Friday, Sept 4th, 2023 by The Revs. Doug Garner and Scott Yow.
Mr. Kelly was born in Harnett County, a son of Garland Kelly and Robenia Marshburn Kelly. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret K. Messer, and Lewis Kelly. Johnny was a mechanic with Sanford Ford for many years and after his retirement owned and operated Kelly’s Garage for several years. He loved to hunt, fish, gardening, piddling, and tinkering with anything.
Mr. Kelly is survived by his wife, Ruth Garner Kelly; daughter, Cindy Kelly of Broadway; son, Kevin Kelly (Natalie) of Broadway; and the apple of his eye, his granddaughter, Beckley Ann Kelly.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Kid’s Fishing Foundation, 31258 600th St., Millville, MN 55957.
Online condolences may be made at www.rogerspickard.com.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
