BEAR CREEK — Johnny Maurice Lawing, 77, of both Bear Creek and Charlotte, passed away peacefully at The Coventry House in Siler City.
He was born in Gastonia, North Carolina to John Monroe Lawing and Frankie Garrett Lawing. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Richard Lawing, Blaine Lawing and Gwen Lawing Baucom. Mr. Lawing retired as an underwriter in the insurance field. He was a serious person with a good sense of humor.
