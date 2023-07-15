Making an impact often comes with sacrifice and a local farmer is looking for help to continue to make that happen.
The Jonesboro Community Garden (JCG) was started in 2021 by a local family who wanted to provide fresh and free food to those in need.
Alexandria Reid, co-manager and a creator of the JCG, said the garden’s mission is just that simple and so far people have respected what they’re trying to do.
“It’s harvest time right now and we’re providing tomatoes, squash, zucchinis, bell peppers and at the beginning of next week we’ll be providing watermelon and cantaloupe,” she said. “I have potatoes right now as well.”
She said next month they will begin planting cauliflower and broccoli.
The garden is a little less than an acre and located on the 2000 block of Cemetery Road at Raleigh Street.
She along with co-manager and co-founder, Emily Braren saw there was a need for people to have access to fresh food. Braren, who at one time was a teacher, was motivated to help start the garden because many of her students first meal of the day was when they came to school.
“We thought, ‘Why don’t we grow things and provide it for free for whoever’s in need,’ ” Reid said.
What they harvest they usually divide it up, put the food items in paper bags and then put them in a small refrigerator or a solar generated cooler on the property. She writes what is inside on the bag and people take what they need free of charge.
“I think I have put out 183 brown lunch bags since we opened this spring,” she said.
She added the fruits and vegetables should be washed before consuming them.
The actual garden is off limits to anyone interested in harvesting food straight from the ground. Those who want access to the farm need to sign a release form to gain access, which can be found on their website.
An even easier way for people to gain access is to volunteer their time to help on the farm,” according to Reid.
She said they still will have to sign a release form, but believes the ultimate reward comes from giving back through service.
“A lot of people want to volunteer but they never follow up and sign the release form,” she said. “We’d produce a lot more (food) if we had some help.”
She said most of the time she just needs help harvesting all the food from the garden.
“We grill corn and watermelon (for volunteers) and make it fun,” she said. “Then they can access the garden any time they want to.”
Reid says she does it because there is a need for it and nothing else.
“I like to eat a lot but I like to eat real food,” she said.
Braren handles the finances and clerical work related to the farm and helps out as well. Along with farming the JCG has also set up a book exchange on site, where people can give and take books.
“It’s become pretty popular,” she said. “A lot of people are using it.”
Reid said they are not looking for accolades, but a little sweat equity would be nice.
“We’re not her for showmanship,” she said. “We’re just out here trying to help. It’s pretty simple. We have no ulterior motives.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.