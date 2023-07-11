SANFORD — Joseph Gary Allen, 85, of Sanford, passed away Friday, July 7, 2023.
Mr. Allen was born in Kasota, Minnesota, son of Robert Allen and Ione Rosalee Mladek Allen. Joe was preceded in death by his wife of 32 years, Shelia Allen and daughter, Carla Allen Anderson. He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, retired from CP&L, now Duke Energy, and was a Golden Glove Boxing Champion. Joe was a graduate of Montgomery High School in Montgomery, Minnesota and attended and played football at St John’s College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.