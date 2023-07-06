SANFORD — On Saturday, July 1, Joseph Hugh “Joe” West, 58, of Sanford, passed away while trying to rescue a mother and two children caught in the current at Ft. Fisher.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 8, at 3 p.m. at Rocky Fork Christian Church, 4246 Rocky Fork Christian Church Rd. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
He is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Jeanne Riddick West; daughter, Sammie Jo Godfrey and husband, Brent Godfrey of Cameron; parents, Fred and Helen West of Sanford; brother, John West (Karen) of Sanford; brother in Law, Eugene Riddick of Blanch, North Carolina; nephews, Brad Byrd (Jennifer), Brian Byrd (Dina), Jordan West and Alan Riddick; niece, Kelli Rosser (Brad); great nephews, Dylan, Aiden, Ethan; great nieces, Gracie, Callie, Olivia, Emma and Charli as well as beloved cousins and dear friends.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Victory Junction Gang Camp, 4500 Adam’s Way, Randleman, NC 27317. Joe loved NASCAR races, but he loved kids more, as he was the biggest kid of all, and we think this would be an awesome way to honor his memory.
The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory in Vass.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.