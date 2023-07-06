SANFORD — On Saturday, July 1, Joseph Hugh “Joe” West, 58, of Sanford, passed away while trying to rescue a mother and two children caught in the current at Ft. Fisher.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, July 8, at 3 p.m. at Rocky Fork Christian Church, 4246 Rocky Fork Christian Church Rd. The family will receive friends beginning at 1:30 p.m. until 3 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.