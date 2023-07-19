CAMERON — Joshua Tyler Holland, 22, of Cameron, passed away Tuesday June 27, 2023.
Josh was born in Sanford and had a deep love for his family, especially his mother and son. He enjoyed playing video games, making rap music and spending time with his family.
Josh is survived by his parents, Lark Holland III and Dana Marie Fowler; son, Josiah Holland; sister, Alyssa Holland; maternal grandparents, James Fowler and Cindy Gergen (Michael) and paternal grandmother, Geraldine Cheeks.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday July 22 at Rogers Pickard Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Rogers Pickard Funeral Home to assist the family with expenses.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
