People all over North Carolina are grappling with higher prices. It’s one thing when input costs go up, but it’s another thing altogether when we find hidden fees tacked on to purchase after purchase — hotel bills, concert tickets, bank accounts, and so many others. Your hard-earned money is even more precious in today’s economy, and I’m fighting to keep it from going down the drain in junk fees.

These “junk” fees are any added cost to a good or service that isn’t usually listed in the original sticker price. If you’ve ever booked a vacation or bought a concert ticket and noticed the final cost was much higher than what was advertised, chances are you were hit with some junk fees. Some junk fees are rip-offs that are deceptive and harmful to competition. Last year, the White House and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) announced an initiative to put an end to junk fees. If you know the full cost of something up front, you can shop around and save money. As your attorney general, I’m working to fight junk fees so you can keep more money in your pocket.

Josh Stein is North Carolina’s Attorney General.