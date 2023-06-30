BROADWAY — Kaleb Alan Garner, 9, of Broadway, passed away on Sunday, June 18, 2023, along with his father and brother, in a tragic house fire.
He was born in Lee County on Nov. 15, 2013, to Amanda Bahnsen Cox and Patrick Daniel Garner. In addition to his dad, Daniel and big brother, Carson Garner, Kaleb was greeted by his papa, Jim Hayes; uncle, Christopher Patterson; great-grandparents, Roy and Shirley Garner and Ray and Santina Bahnsen; great uncles, Tommy and James Garner and David Bahnsen, Ike Bahnsen and Larry Smith. Kaleb just completed third grade at Boone Trail Elementary School where he enjoyed visiting the library and received first place for checking out the most books of all the students in the school during the school year. Kaleb had a vivid imagination, he enjoyed playing Minecraft, Zelda and fighting “Ninjas” in the front yard. Kaleb’s passing, along with the passing of his father, Daniel and brother, Carson will leave a huge void in the family as they will be forever missed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.