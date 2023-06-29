BURLINGTON — Kenneth Daryl “Kenny” Watson, 60, of Burlington, formerly of Sanford, entered into eternal rest on Juneteenth, June 19, 2023.
Kenneth Daryl Watson, affectionately known as Kenny, was born to Graham Hayes and Catherine Watson Page on March 31, 1963, in Chapel Hill.
Kenny was educated in the Chapel Hill-Carrboro City school system and went on to get his GED in 1982. Kenny was not affiliated with any church family but was a believer in Jesus Christ our Lord and Savior.
Kenny was preceded in death by his father, Graham Hayes; son, (twin) Jeremy Watson and brothers, Christopher Watson, John Watson and James Watson and step-father, Herman "Papa" Page.
He leaves to cherish his precious memories and mourn his loss: his mother, Catherine "Watson" Page, son (twin), Jarrod Watson; two sisters, Marjorie Byrd of Siler City and Dianne "Watson" Collins (Michael) of Durham; three brothers; Glen Watson (Teresa) and and Vernon Watson, both of Goldston and Stanley Watson (Dorethea) of Durham; two grandchildren: his grandson, Jaylin Smith-Watson of Mebane and granddaughter, Jada Watson of Pittboro and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends.
A funeral service is 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 30 at the Haw River Missionary Baptist Church, 1099 Mt. Gilead Church Rd., Pittsboro. Burial follows in the church cemetery.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.