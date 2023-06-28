BURLINGTON — Kenneth Daryl “Kenny” Watson, 60, of Burlington, formerly of Sanford, died Tuesday (06/20/23).
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro.
Some clouds. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable..
