The challenge has gone out for kickball enthusiasts to compete for bragging rights and to help raise money for a local youth football league.
For the past eight years Williams West has followed what he calls “a calling from God” to make a difference in the youth in the city and county. He is coach of the Brick City Tigers football team, made up of three football teams for boys based on age from seven to 14.
He says it has been a labor of love for him along with the help of others, but maintaining a football team can be expensive and time consuming.
“I need a sponsor; that’s what I need,” he said.
That’s where Tawanna Murchison stepped in. She lives in Sanford, knows West and what he is trying to do and wants to help.
To help raise money and bring attention to his football organization she is planning a kickball tournament to take place every Sunday at 3 p.m. starting Aug. 6 at Gilmore Terrace, 200 Church St. The football team practices at an athletic field located in that area which is made up of low income residences.
“I just wanted to do something to bring this community together,” she said. “There is nothing in this community for us to do. You can go to The Depot but that’s about it.”
She said often the community’s youth often don’t have much to do outside of school and West’s efforts and the football team helps fill that gap and needs to be supported. She said money from vendors and donations from the events will go straight to the football team.
“This will help him get some sponsors and help him get more players and all that good stuff,” she said. “I’ve known him (West) for a long time and I’m trying to bring attention to his organization.”
West hopes to turn the athletic field at Gilmore Terrace at a state of the art field with goal posts, a lighted scoreboard and fresh lines on the grass for the team to play on. Along with coaching sports, West wants to do more than teach children how to play football.
“We want to see the kids’ positive growth,” he said. “We try to keep them off the street. We give them free tutoring and take them on little trips now and then.”
He is appreciative of Murchison’s help and it will helps to keep the youth participating in the league free of charge and helps fulfill his goal.
“Miss Tawanna has a good idea and I appreciate what she is doing for us,” he said.
For more information on the kickball event can contact Murchison at 919-478-5528 or West at 910-728-9535.
