BENNETT — Kirby Jerry Parker, 77, of Bennett, passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023 at UNC Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 2 at Bennett Baptist Church, with The Revs. Jason Whitehurst, Tim Strider and Glenn Williamson presiding. Burial, with military rites, will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends in the fellowship hall after the service. The viewing room at Joyce-Brady Chapel will be open on Tuesday, Aug. 1, from 1 p.m. - 5 p.m. for friends to sign the register.
