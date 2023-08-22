BEAR CREEK — Kirstin Denice Womble Thomas, 44, of Bear Creek, died Thursday (08/17/23) at UNC Hospice House in Pittsboro.
Kirstin, affectionately known as “Kiss” to most friends and family members, was born Oct. 18, 1978, and raised in Bear Creek to Floyd and Beverly Womble.
Kirstin graduated from Chatham Central High School in 1997, enrolled that same year at NC A&T State University (AGGIE PRIDE) and graduated in 2001 with a degree in Computer Science. She and her husband, Tommy, met as students at A&T and spent lots of time in the same circles of friends. It wasn’t until years later that they saw each other for who they truly were to one another, and they were married Sept. 26, 2009. To that union were born Tommy III (Tre) and Avery Rose (Ave).
Remaining here to cherish her memory are her faithful and adoring husband, Tommy Jr.; precious children, Tommy III and Avery; a dear god-son, Jonas Reaves; loving parents, Floyd and Beverly Womble; devoted brother, Dedrick Womble (Kim) of Ashburn, Virginia and a multitude of god-parents, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and dear friends.
A funeral service is 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24 at Reaves Chapel AME Zion Church, 7888 Goldston Glendon Rd., Goldston. Burial follows at St. Luke United Church of Christ, 2784 St Lukes Church Rd., Goldston.
Professional services entrusted to Knotts Funeral Home, Pittsboro.
