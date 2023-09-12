Standing at 8-4 on the season and having played the strongest schedule of any team in the NCISAA 1A ranks so far, Lee Christian is set to enter the most important portion of its regular-season slate.
The Lady Falcons invited three other teams from the area, Berean Baptist, Cape Fear Christian, and North Hills Christian, to come play Saturday in the annual Falcon Invitational, a round-robin event where every match is a best-of-3 sets and the top teams play for the championship at the end.
Lee finished second overall after losing in three sets to Mid-Carolina Conference rival Cape Fear in the final, but the Lady Falcons beat them in three during the round-robin. Neither match will count in the conference standings, which Lee leads by virtue of having beaten the Lady Eagles in a league match back on Aug. 29. A fourth match on Sept. 19 in Erwin may well decide the MCC regular-season title.
On Saturday, the Lady Falcons opened the tournament with a 25-18, 25-19 win over Berean Baptist. Next up was Cape Fear, and this one went the distance before Lee prevailed 25-14, 18-25, 15-12. Lee then punched its ticket for the finals with a 23-25, 25-14, 15-9 victory over North Hills, ranked No. 5 in the latest MaxPreps NCISAA 1A rankings. The final came down to who would win between Cape Fear and North Hills, which the Lady Eagles did 25-14, 27-25 to face Lee for the championship.
Lee won the first set of the finals but then fell in three sets, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22. Cape Fear’s win put them narrowly ahead of Lee in the MaxPreps ratings, but the teams are about as even as can be, with the Lady Falcons at 8-4 overall and 2-0 in MCC play, and the Lady Eagles at 8-3, 2-1.
Lee players Maggie Glines and Alayna Moore were named to the All-Tournament Team.
The Lady Falcons traveled to face the Harnett Warriors Monday evening and return to conference play this evening at home against Cresset.
