Standing at 8-4 on the season and having played the strongest schedule of any team in the NCISAA 1A ranks so far, Lee Christian is set to enter the most important portion of its regular-season slate.

The Lady Falcons invited three other teams from the area, Berean Baptist, Cape Fear Christian, and North Hills Christian, to come play Saturday in the annual Falcon Invitational, a round-robin event where every match is a best-of-3 sets and the top teams play for the championship at the end.