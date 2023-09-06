The Lee Christian School women’s cross country team left their opponents wishing the Lady Falcons would pick on someone their own size Saturday evening.
Just not in the way that one would expect.
Lee Christian made a road trip down to GolfView Greenway in Hope Mills to compete in the fourth annual Liberty Kickoff, where the Lady Falcons competed against cross-town rival Grace Christian, Fayetteville Christian, Western Harnett and Fayetteville Homeschool, along with many individual runners representing other schools. Although Lee was an NCISAA 1A school competing against a 3A private (Grace), a 3A public (Western), and a 2A private (FCA), Lee Christian won the meet easily, with 42 team points against 63 for runner-up Grace.
Among the runners who raced for teams, Lee’s Madison Mashburn finished second, and she was sixth overall in a time of 22:23.09. Among the team finishers, Lee Christian claimed the second, fifth, sixth, eighth and 21st spots. The Lady Crusaders took third, 13th, 14th, 16th, and 17th. While runners were classified according to their overall finish in the race, team scores were compiled with all of the individuals not racing on a team factored out.
The other runners for Lee and their overall placing were Juli Buie in 12th, Brinn Deese in 15th, Madison Yow in 17th and Jackie Weinbarger in 38th.
It was the third meet win for Lee Christian’s women after just two weeks of competition.
For Grace, eighth-grader Madison Stubbs had an impressive performance, finishing third among team runners and eighth overall. She was just one of three middle-school runners to place among the top 17 overall, along with Deese, a seventh-grader, and Yow, an eighth-grader.
Rounding out the finishers for the Lady Crusaders were Addison Peavley, Claire Edwards, Grace Walters, Katie Casey, Olivia Kennedy, Mary Catherine Huss, and Bryn Edwards.
Fayetteville Christian finished third with 67 points, followed by Western Harnett with 74 and Fayetteville Homeschool with 85.
The cross country meet was contested over a 5000-meter course. In addition, many area schools competed in some other meets held the same day. In a 3000-meter run that included several club teams, Grace placed sixth as a team and Lee eighth. The Grace men ran their version of the cross country meet and placed fourth as a team, with Jonathan Stalder, Ian McDonaugh, Sean Davis, Jackson Boehnert, William Robertson, Jonas Blackwell and Army Robertson running for the Crusaders.
Lee Christian’s men also ran in the cross country race, and Cayce Schoolcraft finished 19th and Conner Parker 21st overall. James Merchan and Noah Benedict also ran for the Falcons, but they needed one more runner to be classified as a team. Ethan Rich, a sophomore from Western Harnett, won this race by nearly two full minutes.
In the 3000 run for the men, Grace finished sixth and Lee eighth. This was also a meet that had several club teams competing.
Lee Christian was supposed to compete in a meet at Bradford Academy on Tuesday, but this was postponed due to excessive heat. However, the Falcons and Crusaders will both be back in action Friday evening in the All Wilmington Beach Blast.
