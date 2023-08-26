In years past, a visit to Triton for a volleyball match was about as much fun as chewing tacks. The Lady Hawks won their conference championship almost every year for more than a decade, and even after that run ended, they have been among the top teams in the All-American Conference the past two years.

On Thursday evening, Lee County headed down the road to Triton and tried to avenge a loss they had taken last week, but were unable to upend the Lady Hawks, falling 25-13, 25-22, 25-19 to fall to 2-3 on the season.