Lee County’s 2023 volleyball season didn’t start out auspiciously. The Lady Jackets gave up an ace on their first received serve.
Fortunately, that was not a sign of things to come. Lee settled down quickly in Tuesday’s season opener at Western Harnett, and cruised to a 25-14, 25-19, 25-16 victory over their former conference rivals.
The Lady Jackets, who graduated five seniors off last year’s team that made it to the second round of the 3A state playoffs, will now embark on a three-match homestand that began Wednesday afternoon against Northwood. Lee hosts Triton today and then takes six days off before hosting Western Harnett for a return visit. The regular season lasts into mid-October, and Lee is hoping for another playoff run this fall.
Western Harnett split with Lee a year ago, but the Lady Eagles, who were beginning their 2023 season as well, lost seven of their 10 playoffs from a year ago and had a very different look as they took the floor.
In the opening set, Lee bounced back from a slow start and pulled even, then surged in front 8-7 after a service ace from sophomore Mylee Mitchell, a newcomer to the Lady Jackets who figures to play a key role as the season moves along. Mitchell served Lee on a 4-0 run to lead 9-7 before the home team could side-out again. However, with the score tied at 9, Catherine Battiato scored from the left to put Lee back in front. They took control of the set for good after three straight service aces from Savanna Gilson staked the Lady Jackets to a 15-11 lead and forced a Western time-out. A 7-0 run to close out the set yielded a decisive 25-14 win.
Set two looked for a long time like it would belong to the Lady Eagles. Lee rallied from down 3-0 to a 5-all tie, but then Western went on a 7-1 run to lead 14-8 before the Lady Jackets were able to side-out. Fortunately for Lee, this sent Gilson back to the service line and she delivered three consecutive aces to spark a comeback. She took center stage in the middle of this set, delivering another ace to tie the score at 14 and then finishing off a well-placed bumpset from Heavin Godwin to put Lee on top. With the score at 16-15, Battiato fooled Western by making a return shot when they expected a bump, and Gabby Horton scored a block on the next point. From there, Lee rolled to another set win.
Set three, although it ended up with a nine-point margin, was the most strongly contested, with both teams turning up their level of play a notch. This was the only set in which the Lady Jackets started strong, winning six of the first nine points. The teams traded blows, splitting the next dozen points evenly before an excellent touch pass by Godwin to Gilson put Lee up four again. However, Western then mounted a charge of its own, including an ace from Kaylee Yow, and after Mitchell whiffed on a kill opportunity, the home team was within a point at 13-12. Lee’s Alana Alston responded with a kill and then Horton blocked Western’s Mel Marte. Mitchell then redeemed her earlier mistake with a block of her own.
The Lady Eagles again closed to within two, but Lee scored four straight off strong serving from Megan Hunter and Western had to call time down 20-14. Battiato and Mitchell hit the ball well down the stretch and the Lady Jackets put it away.
Lee displayed a balanced attack with Mitchell leading the way with six kills, and committed just two attack errors in 22 chances. Alston, Gilson, Battiato and Horton all had four kills. Gilson led the Lady Jackets with six aces, and Hunter paced them with 12 digs. Alayna Wicker had 10 assists and Godwin nine.
Western travels to Union Pines tonight.
