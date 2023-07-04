BROADWAY — Larry Wayne Jones, 78, of Broadway, passed away on Friday (06/30/23) at Sanford Health and Rehab.
He was born on Dec. 3, 1944, son of Bert Graham Jones and Margaret Coley Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances, Carolyn, Nettie and Agnes; brothers, Robert, B.G., Layton and Clayton and his daughter, Lisa Joyce Jones.
Larry was a member of Mount Pisgah Presbyterian Church and retired from Kelly Springfield after many years of service. He was an avid golfer, loved to play softball and was a 30-year heart transplant survivor.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce McNeill Jones of the home; son, Michael W. Jones and wife, Jamie Jones of College Station, Texas and grandchildren, Christian Hutchens, Brandon Jones and MJ Jones.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 5 at Mount Pisgah Presbyterian Church with The Rev. Doug Houston officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends after the service in the church fellowship hall.
Arrangements are by the Smith Funeral Home of Broadway.
