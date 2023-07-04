BROADWAY — Larry Wayne Jones, 78, of Broadway, passed away on Friday (06/30/23) at Sanford Health and Rehab.

He was born on Dec. 3, 1944, son of Bert Graham Jones and Margaret Coley Jones. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Frances, Carolyn, Nettie and Agnes; brothers, Robert, B.G., Layton and Clayton and his daughter, Lisa Joyce Jones.