VASS — Larry Wayne Simpson, 74, of Vass, died Friday (09/08/23) at his home, surrounded by his family. A celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12 at 11:00 at Open Arms Community Church with Pastor John Brown officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church from 10 until 11 a.m. Online condolences may be made at www.coxmemorialfuneralhome.com. The family has entrusted services to Cox Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory of Vass.
VASS — Larry Wayne Simpson, 74, of Vass, died Friday (09/08/23) at his home, surrounded by his family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.