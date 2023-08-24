SANFORD — Larry Wilson Measamer, 77, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.

Mr. Measamer was born in Lee County, a son of Stamey Wilson Measamer and Vera Belle Thomas Measamer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Measamer. Larry had a passion for racing and worked with many teams including Tom Usry, Jimmy Means, Bill Champion, Kyle Petty, Ricky Rudd, JD McDuffie, Glen McDuffie, John Paul Linville, Bobby Labonte, David Boggs plus many others.