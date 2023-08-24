SANFORD — Larry Wilson Measamer, 77, of Sanford, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2023.
Mr. Measamer was born in Lee County, a son of Stamey Wilson Measamer and Vera Belle Thomas Measamer. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Tommy Measamer. Larry had a passion for racing and worked with many teams including Tom Usry, Jimmy Means, Bill Champion, Kyle Petty, Ricky Rudd, JD McDuffie, Glen McDuffie, John Paul Linville, Bobby Labonte, David Boggs plus many others.
Mr. Measamer is survived by his wife, Sharon Byrd Measamer; two sons, Brent Measamer (Rebecca) and Jody Measamer (Tracey); grandchildren, Shane Godfrey (Morgan), Trista Connery (Chris), Tyson Measamer, Gage Measamer and Tyler Measamer; step grandchildren, Aaron Coley, Ethan Rhoney, Ayden Rhoney, Riley Gaddy and Garret Gaddy; great-grandchildren, Easton Godfrey, Jessie Ann Godfrey, Waylen Godfrey, Lacy Godfrey, Blake Connery and Tallulah Connery and extended family, Kenneth and Sandy Packer.
A private service will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by Rogers-Pickard Funeral Home.
