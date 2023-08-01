Several area law enforcement agencies are warning of scams that appear to be attempts from those agencies to collect money, but are not legitimate.
According to the Sanford Police Department’s Facebook page, SPD has received numerous complaints from city residents that they had received a call from an individual who identified themselves as a police officer with the Sanford Police Department.
The SPD says the callers tell victims that they owe money for a citation or ticket and if they don’t pay, they’ll be arrested. The scammers then try to get the potential victims to send them money through a cash app or purchase gift cards. The scammers are also using names of real officers who work at the department.
Officials said that no police officer in Sanford will ever call and ask you for money. They also ask that you report the scams to the police department. The non-emergency number for the SPD is 919-775-8268.
Residents of Chatham County are also being cautioned by the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office about a jury duty scam currently making the rounds.
The CCSO has received several reports recently from residents who were contacted by scammers falsely posing as representatives of the sheriff’s office and spoofing the sheriff’s office telephone number. In each case, the fraudulent caller informs the recipient that they have neglected their jury duty obligation and must pay a fine to prevent imminent arrest and incarceration. Several residents have reported that scammers have left voicemails when their calls were not answered.
If you receive such a call, hang up without providing any information about yourself or taking any action. If you have received such a voicemail, do not return the call. You may be pressured by the caller into staying on the phone to purchase a money order, pre-paid debit card, or gift card, but you should resist and hang up. If asked to do so, do not leave your home or place of work to meet the caller at any location.
Statewide, members of the public have reported being scammed out of thousands of dollars through jury duty scams such as these. In reality, per North Carolina statute the penalty for disobeying a jury summons is currently $50 for each time a juror fails to appear. In North Carolina, official jury summonses, as well as failure to appear notices, are always delivered to your home or post office box by first class mail.
“These deceptive individuals prey on the fear of arrest and exploit our sense of civic responsibility,” Sheriff Mike Roberson said. “The sheriff’s office will never call you to demand payment for missed jury duty. If you receive such a call, please report it to our office immediately. Together we can protect our community from these fraudulent schemes.”
Chatham County residents should promptly report any suspicious calls or emails to the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office at 919-542-2911.
