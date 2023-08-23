Lee Christian volleyball competed Friday and Saturday in a two-day tournament at Berean Baptist Academy, where the Lady Falcons dropped their opener and then won the third-place match for a 1-1 record in the tournament and a 2-2 overall record.

After beating Ascend Leadership to open the season Aug. 14, Lee dropped a straight-set match to the Cary Crowns, a highly-rated homeschool team, last Thursday. The Lady Falcons then turned around the next day and began play in the Berean tournament, where they were paired up against Mintz Christian Academy of Roseboro in the first round. Mintz is a strong team that went 20-1 last year against teams from North Carolina, losing only to NCHSAA 2A Final Four team Midway.