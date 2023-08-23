Lee Christian volleyball competed Friday and Saturday in a two-day tournament at Berean Baptist Academy, where the Lady Falcons dropped their opener and then won the third-place match for a 1-1 record in the tournament and a 2-2 overall record.
After beating Ascend Leadership to open the season Aug. 14, Lee dropped a straight-set match to the Cary Crowns, a highly-rated homeschool team, last Thursday. The Lady Falcons then turned around the next day and began play in the Berean tournament, where they were paired up against Mintz Christian Academy of Roseboro in the first round. Mintz is a strong team that went 20-1 last year against teams from North Carolina, losing only to NCHSAA 2A Final Four team Midway.
Mintz (3-0 overall) downed Lee 25-12, 25-13, 25-16 in a match where the Lady Falcons probably felt they had beaten themselves to some extent. Lee Christian committed 19 digging errors, doing so on nearly one-third of their chances, and also committed 15 attack errors. The Lions had just four dig errors and five attack errors, meaning that Mintz had a 25-point edge just on these plays alone.
There were some bright spots for the Lady Falcons even in defeat. Freshman Alayna Moore was 30-34 on attacks and had a team-high nine kills. Carlie Anne Nicholson had five kills and Maggie Glines made 15 digs with just two errors, but Lee as a team made too many mistakes to top a team that crushed host Berean Baptist the next day in the final.
Regardless, the Lady Falcons still had another game to play, and came back strong on Saturday with a sweep of Sandhills Classical Christian, 25-8, 25-7, 25-7.
Granted that Sandhills was nowhere near as strong as Mintz, Lee took care of its sloppy play from the day before and committed no digging or ball-handling errors. Freshman Kenah Smith had nine assists and was 19-19 handling the ball. She was also part of a dominant Lee Christian service game that netted 40 aces. Kelcey King made 17 good serves with no error and had 10 aces. Nicholson was 13-14 with nine aces, Smith 16-17 with seven aces, Glines 11-12 with six aces and Moore 10-12 with six aces as well.
Nicholson led the attack with five aces, but Sandhills was so overmatched by Lee serving that they rarely put up much resistance on the floor. The Lady Falcons had 17 kills with an excellent .419 team hitting percentage.
Lee won’t play again the rest of the week but is slated to play Monday night at 7 p.m. against a to-be-determined opponent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.