At one point early in the second set of Lee Christian’s Thursday evening volleyball match with Cresset, one of the visitors’ players ran down an errant bump-hit and made a diving lunge, sending the ball over the net before any of the Lee players could react. The ball, which appeared to be headed out of bounds, landed a few inches inside the line for a kill.
It was that sort of day for the Lady Falcons.
Cresset, playing of late at a higher level than it has at any point in a few years, threw a monkey-wrench into the Mid-Carolina Conference race by upsetting Lee 25-22, 23-25, 25-20, 20-25, 15-11 and handing the Lady Falcons their first defeat of the year in MCC play.
Lee (9-5, 2-1 MCC) remains in second place overall, a half-game back of Cape Fear (9-3, 3-1), who barely survived against Cresset on Sept. 1, prevailing in five sets. The Lady Eagles (2-4, 2-2), who lost twice in non-conference play to top-10 2A teams, won their second straight after an 0-4 start to the season.
The Lady Falcons trailed 5-1 in the fourth set but rallied for the win, only to come up short in set five. It was the first time in nearly an entire calendar year since Lee had gone the distance in a match, having outlasted Kerr-Vance in five during a non-conference match on Sept. 27, 2022.
Lee didn’t start out like it was going to have much problem. The Lady Falcons began with strong serving from Kelcey King and solid hitting up front from Elayna McFarland and Carlie Anne Nicholson on their way to an 11-2 lead. However, Cresset bounced back strong and went on a run of its own to tie the set at 12. The teams traded points to 14-all and then the visitors went on a 4-09 run and never trailed again. Down 24-19, the Lady Falcons saved three set points but then fell on the next one.
Despite the spectacular diving kill that staked Cresset to an early 3-0 lead in set two, the Lady Falcons battled back and took a 6-5 lead when Kenah Smith scored a kill from the right-side position. Again, the teams traded blows and were tied at 7, 12, 14 and 15 before Cresset failed to return an Alayna Moore serve. This spared a 6-0 Lee run that featured a Moore ace, a nice touch shot by Nicholson and a hard-hit ball from Jamiya Graham that the Lady Eagles failed to return. The Lady Falcons built the lead to 24-17 but then saw Cresset save six straight set points before serving the ball into the net to kill the rally.
Lee fought back from an early deficit in set four and received strong defense from Maggie Glines and King as it battled back to force the final set, but could not complete the comeback.
The Lady Falcons will host MCC newcomer Bradford Academy on Friday and then travel to Cape Fear on Tuesday of next week for the fourth meeting between the two teams.
