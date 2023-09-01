LCXC 1

Brinn Deese, Juli Buie and Madison Mashburn all finished in the top seven of Lee Christian’s cross country meet Tuesday and helped the Lady Falcons beat seven other schools. Lee Christian finished second in the NCISAA women’s 1A cross country championship last year.

 Contributed Photo

It’s no secret to local sports fans that Lee Christian is a frequent championship contender in cross country. The Falcons swept the men’s and women’s NCISAA 1A state titles in both 2019 and 2020, and the Lady Falcons finished as state runners-up to Oakwood School last fall, when Madison Mashburn and Juli Buie both won All-State recognition.

They’re both running again this season, and Lee Christian again looks like a contender. The Lady Falcons took first place in each of their first two meets of the 2023 season.