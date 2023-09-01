It’s no secret to local sports fans that Lee Christian is a frequent championship contender in cross country. The Falcons swept the men’s and women’s NCISAA 1A state titles in both 2019 and 2020, and the Lady Falcons finished as state runners-up to Oakwood School last fall, when Madison Mashburn and Juli Buie both won All-State recognition.
They’re both running again this season, and Lee Christian again looks like a contender. The Lady Falcons took first place in each of their first two meets of the 2023 season.
Lee began its season on Aug. 22 at the season-opening meet hosted by Ascend Leadership Academy, where the Falcons ascended into a dominant first-place finish by sweeping the top four positions.
They hosted their own meet Tuesday and again came out with the win, taking second, fourth, and sixth place finishers in the meet against seven other schools. The combined performance again put the Lady Falcons at the head of the class, with Mashburn finishing second, Buie fourth, and Brinn Deese seventh.
No one would be surprised to see this group bring the title back to Sanford at some point. Everyone on the team is between the seventh and 10th grade.
