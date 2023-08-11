A Lee County man was arrested Wednesday and is facing several charges of exploitation of a minor.
Sheriff Brian Estes said that deputies from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations executed a search warrant at a residence in the southern part of Lee County.
Michael Ross Santucci, 45, of Sanford, was taken into custody and charged with six counts of second-degree exploitation of a minor.
Santucci was taken before a Lee County Magistrate and placed into the Lee County Jail under a $240,000.00 secured bond.
According to Estes, in North Carolina, a person commits the offense of second-degree sexual exploitation of minor if, knowing the character or content of the material, they record, photograph, film, develop, or duplicate material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity; or distribute, transport, exhibit, receive, sell, purchase, exchange, or solicit material that contains a visual representation of a minor engaged in sexual activity.
