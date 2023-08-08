The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to County of Lee for its annual comprehensive financial report for the fiscal year ended June 30 for the 27th consecutive year.
The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate potential users and user groups to read the report.
The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment represents a significant accomplishment by a government and its management.
“Lee County is proud of our Finance Department for receiving this Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association for the 27th consecutive year,” Board of Commissioners Chairman Kirk Smith said. “The County is blessed to have a financial staff under the leadership of County Manager Lisa Minter and former County Manager Dr. John Crumpton — both having been former County Finance Directors. Their imprint on our County Finance staff is a testament to their professionalism and we applaud all of our staff members for their efforts in maintaining this level of excellence.”
