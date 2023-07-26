FUNDAY 1

Football Funday is an annual one-day camp for children held just before the start of official practice at Lee County High School. Here, kids work with coaches during the 2022 event. It is free to all children going into grades K-8 and will be held Friday.

 John Cate | The Sanford Herald

Teams can begin official practice for the 2023 football season on Monday, and as always, Lee County High School’s football team will host the annual Jacket Football Funday, a free one-day camp for children in graces K-8, before the start of practice.

This year’s camp will be held Friday starting at 6 p.m. at Paul B. Gay Stadium on the campus of Lee County High School. Registration is same-day and on-site and starts at 5:30 p.m.