Teams can begin official practice for the 2023 football season on Monday, and as always, Lee County High School’s football team will host the annual Jacket Football Funday, a free one-day camp for children in graces K-8, before the start of practice.
This year’s camp will be held Friday starting at 6 p.m. at Paul B. Gay Stadium on the campus of Lee County High School. Registration is same-day and on-site and starts at 5:30 p.m.
This year’s event is sponsored by the Willie P Memorial Foundation, which honors former Yellow Jacket quarterback Will Patterson, who played for Lee County from 2018 through 2021. Patterson went on to play college football at Ferrum College, but was killed in a car accident last November 7.
There is no charge to participate and the camp is open to anyone interested, not just players from the Lee County attendance district. Yellow Jacket players and coaches will be in attendance. Lee went 8-4 a year ago and reached the second round of the NCHSAA 3A state playoffs, and have won eight or more games in every season since 2012.
