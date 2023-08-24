LEE GYM 1

The Lee County Gymnastics team, which represented the area in the AAU National Gymnastics Championships during late June and early July in Florida, were honored by the Lee County Board of Commissioners during Monday night’s meeting. The 13-member team brought home 21 medals, including six golds and two All-Around national champions.

 Contributed Photo

Lee County was well represented when the AAU hosted its 2023 National Championship meet from June 30 through July 3 in Orlando, Fla.

Thirteen members of the Lee County Gymnastics team qualified for the nationals and once they arrived, they were one of the best teams anywhere, coming home with a total of 21 medals between them. The event is one of the premier youth gynmastics championships in the nation, with more than 3,000 girls from across the nation competing. Lee County won medals in eight different levels of competition, covering a wide range of disciplines.