Lee County was well represented when the AAU hosted its 2023 National Championship meet from June 30 through July 3 in Orlando, Fla.
Thirteen members of the Lee County Gymnastics team qualified for the nationals and once they arrived, they were one of the best teams anywhere, coming home with a total of 21 medals between them. The event is one of the premier youth gynmastics championships in the nation, with more than 3,000 girls from across the nation competing. Lee County won medals in eight different levels of competition, covering a wide range of disciplines.
According to results from ScoreKing.com, among the winners from Lee County were Emma Connor, Lillie Belcher, Syniya Britton, Talyah McLean and Alyvia Haith (bronze); Audrianna Mast, Peyton McKay, and Emma Simpson (silver); and Brooke Singer, Amira Shepherd, Jayden Mitchell, Brittany Loyola and Carolina Garceau (gold).
The team had been enjoying a strong season prior to the nationals and the Commissioners’ proclamation recognized this. The complete text is as follows:
PROCLAMATION RECOGNIZING THE ACHIEVEMENTS OF THE LEE COUNTY GYMNASTICS TEAM WHEREAS, the Lee County Gymnastics Team exhibited hard work, dedication, and exceptional talent in their recent competitions and throughout the 2023 season; and,
WHEREAS, thirteen gymnasts represented Lee County and competed at the AAU National Championship in Orlando, FL, along June 30-July 3 with 3,000 gymnasts from across the country; and,
WHEREAS, during this competition, the Lee County gymnasts received six gold, six silver, and nine bronze medals, along with two national champions who received first place in the All-Around event division, one of which received a plaque and a pin for being the highest scoring gold in their session; and,
WHEREAS, earlier in the season, the Lee County Gymnastics Team attended the AAU State Championship in Hickory, NC on May 6-7, facing over 1,000 fierce competitors at the highest division and levels; and,
WHERAS, the Lee County gymnasts were successful and brought home their highest scores of the season, resulting in the crowning of many state champions, including six gold medalists, eleven silver medalists, and ten bronze medalists, as well as one All-Around gold medalist who also achieved gold on the Bars, Beam, and Floor events and silver on the Vault event; and,
WHEREAS, on March 25-26, the Lee County Gymnastics Team sent 25 gymnasts to the AAU Qualifier competition in Lake Norman, NC, during which the gymnasts received 19 first place event medals in total from the Vault, Bars, Beam, and Floor events, as well as four gymnasts who received first place in the All-Around event competition for having the highest All-Around score in their division, and in response to the gymnasts’ hard work, five of the gymnasts achieved an All-Around score exceeding 37, which advanced them to the Elite Division; and,
WHERAS, the Lee County Gymnastics Team was victorious in their endeavors, held the values and morals of Lee County above all else, displayed grace in victory and dignity in defeat, and embodied the true meaning of teamwork and sportsmanship, which will carry them to success in future seasons and in life; and, NOW, THEREFORE, the Lee County Board of Commissioners hereby proclaim Tuesday, August 22nd, 2023 as Lee County Gymnastics Team Day in Lee County, North Carolina and call upon residents to observe this day recognizing and celebrating the Team and their contributions to and successes shared with the Lee County community. Presented this 21st day of August, 2023.
