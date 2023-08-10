The Lee County Health Department will provide immunization clinics for school-required immunizations beginning next week.
Immunizations will be administered from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Health Department, located at the Lee County Government Center (106 Hillcrest Drive in Sanford) on the following days:
• Monday, Aug. 14 — Thursday, Aug. 17
• Wednesday, Sept. 14 — Wednesday, Sept. 21
• Have a parent/legal guardian accompany their child.
• Provide their child’s birth certificate and previous immunization records if possible.
Individuals questioning their child’s immunization status should contact their healthcare provider.
For more information or to schedule an appointment for any school-required immunizations, please call the Lee County Health Department at 919-718-4640.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.