With a new school year beginning and one longtime assistant superintendent retiring early this fall, Lee County Schools has reorganized its leadership team to continue providing effective services for the district’s 17 schools.
“Several factors drove our decision to make changes in how staff cover all of the responsibilities we have as an organization,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Chris Dossenbach said. “But with Dr. Johnnye Waller retiring, this was an ideal time to reassess how we provide services. It’s important for us to be effective and efficient with all of the resources we have.”
As part of the central office reorganization, one assistant superintendent position was expanded, three new positions were created and several existing positions have been eliminated. New and expanded positions will begin on Oct. 2.
Stacie Eggers, formerly assistant superintendent for human resources, will become assistant superintendent for operations. In her expanded role, Eggers will continue to oversee human resources, but also will be responsible for additional, related activities. Those include finance, federal programs and auxiliary services — a broad area encompassing facilities and maintenance, transportation, child nutrition, safety and security, and athletics.
In her expanded role, Eggers will be assisted by Salvatore Cosimo, formerly assistant principal at B.T. Bullock Elementary, who has been named executive director of human resources, one of the three newly created positions.
Two other Lee County Schools staff members will move into newly created positions reporting to the Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Instruction:
Dr. Lisa Duffey, formerly principal of J.R. Ingram Elementary, has been named Executive Director of Student Services.
Trysha Mazzola, formerly social worker at Southern Lee High School, has been named mental health coordinator and policy advisor.
Three positions have been eliminated with those responsibilities shifting to other positions: assistant superintendent of auxiliary/student services, student services coordinator and assistant director of exceptional children.
In addition to changes made as part of the central office reorganization, three existing positions have been filled.
Ricky Secor, formerly principal at Broadway Elementary, has been named director of federal programs.
David Blackmon, formerly assistant principal at J. Glenn Edwards Elementary, has been named safety and security coordinator.
Melissa Brewer, formerly assistant principal at W.B. Wicker Elementary, has been named principal at J.R. Ingram Elementary, succeeding Dr. Lisa Duffey, who is moving to the central office.
Recruitment and selection for currently open positions is already underway.
“The board fully supports the reorganization and we’re all looking forward to a successful year ahead,” Board of Education Chair Sherry Lynn Womack said. “We commend Dr. Dossenbach for his innovative, data-based decisions that will provide solid changes in the best interest of our schools, staff and students. We look forward to the future success of Lee County Schools.”
