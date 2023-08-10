With a new school year beginning and one longtime assistant superintendent retiring early this fall, Lee County Schools has reorganized its leadership team to continue providing effective services for the district’s 17 schools.

“Several factors drove our decision to make changes in how staff cover all of the responsibilities we have as an organization,” Interim Superintendent Dr. Chris Dossenbach said. “But with Dr. Johnnye Waller retiring, this was an ideal time to reassess how we provide services. It’s important for us to be effective and efficient with all of the resources we have.”